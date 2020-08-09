https://www.dailywire.com/news/simon-cowell-hospitalized-after-breaking-his-back-in-accident

Simon Cowell was hospitalized on Saturday after reportedly being involved in a bicycle accident while with his family at their home in Malibu.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for Cowell said. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

The spokesperson added, “Simon has broken his back and will undergo surgery this evening.”

“Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cowell has been spending quality family time with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their 6-year-old son Eric as well as her 14-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship,” People reported. “Cowell is scheduled to film [America’s Got Talent]’s first live show on Tuesday from Universal Studios in Universal City, California, as the show’s 15th season continues production after the pandemic delayed its filming schedule.”

Cowell, 60, had decided to lose weight and get healthy around a year ago and said in a recent interview that he had dropped “60 pounds” since he started the diet he is on. The decision to get healthy came after a doctor’s appointment, which led him to cut “red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten from his diet,” Page Six reported.

“The secret is don’t follow one of the fad diets because there’s just too many and they contradict each other,” he told Access Hollywood last year. “You’ve just got to cut out the obvious and once you get used to it, you feel better.”

During the lockdown, Cowell said that he is “doing a bit of cooking,” “exercising,” and “more during this time as well, sticking to the diet.”

