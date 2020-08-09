https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/somebody-needs-go-jail-graham-says-new-document-shows-fbi-deceived-senate-2018-briefing-steele-dossier/

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Sunday said a new document he has obtained shows the FBI deceived his colleagues on the Senate Intelligence Committee during a 2018 interview about the investigation into alleged Russian election interference.

Graham said the document, which he obtained from the Department of Justice, shows the FBI misled senators about the “Steele Dossier,” which the bureau used to secure Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to surveil former Trump aide Carter Page as part of its “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation.

“The senator said that the FBI told the committee there was no reason to doubt the dossier and the primary subsource that ex-British spy Christopher Steele used to put together the dossier, despite the fact the source had previously said that the dossier mischaracterizes the information he gave Steele,” Fox News reported.

“It was [Justice Department’s inspector general Michael] Horowitz, during his investigation of the warrant application, [who] found information in 2018 where the FBI was called on the Senate Intel Committee because people were getting suspicious about the subsource … at the Senate Intel Committee level and the FBI was sent over to brief them,” Graham said. “And they did to the Senate Intel Committee what they did to the FISA court. They misled the hell out of them. They said there’s no evidence from the subsource to suggest that Steele fabricated anything in the dossier.”

Graham said one line of the document says the FBI said that “[a]t minimum, our discussions with [the primary subsource] confirm that the dossier was not fabricated by Steele.”

“Actually, the subsource said it was all bar talk, hearsay, speculation and conjecture, and the whole sexual activity of the president was made in jest. So they completely misrepresented to the Senate Intel Committee in 2018 what the subsource had told the FBI in 2017,” Graham said.

“Somebody needs to go to jail for this,” Graham said. “This is a second lie. This is a second crime. They lied to the FISA court. They got rebuked, the FBI did, in 2019 by the FISA court, putting in doubt all FISA applications … a year before, they’re lying to the Senate Intel Committee. It’s just amazing the compounding of the lies.”

“I’m gonna’ find out who did that briefing, and whoever it is, they’re in trouble,” Graham vowed.

