https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/08/09/sunday-morning-talking-heads-223/

Another Sunday morning, another dreary round of spin over the stalled coronavirus stimulus negotiations. For the Democrats, it’ll be — who else? — Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. The Speaker will chat with “State of the Union” and “Fox News Sunday” while the Senate minority leader sits down with “This Week.” Expect them to tout their willingness to come down from their $3 trillion ask if the White House will come up from its $1 trillion ceiling. Also expect them to both have a chuckle at Trump vowing to sign an executive order requiring insurance companies to maintain coverage for people with preexisting conditions. That’s already law and has been for a decade, as Pelosi will eagerly remind viewers.

The White House will counter with Larry Kudlow on “This Week” and “State of the Union,” Peter Navarro on “Meet the Press,” and Steve Mnuchin on “Fox News Sunday.” Expect them to emphasize that most of the money appropriated to state and local governments in the last round of COVID stimulus still hasn’t been spent, in which case why are Democrats asking for another trillion? Is this coronavirus relief or just a bailout for Democratic-run governments that can’t balance their books? Navarro will also probably do another round of his “hydroxychloroquine works, I don’t care what the clinical trials say” shtick.

Elsewhere this morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will talk with “State of the Union” about testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week — and then testing negative. His initial test came shortly before he was scheduled to meet Trump at the airport in his home state, which isn’t the first time a quickie test administered to someone about to meet the president has turned up positive only to later be found virus-free. I hope for Trump’s sake that the quickie test is only churning out false positives, not false negatives, or else he’s at risk. The full line-up is at the AP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

