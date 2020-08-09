https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/lot-republicans-involved-steven-shrage-man-introduced-deep-state-spy-stefan-halper-carter-page-holds-first-interview-video/

Steven Shrage joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Shrage worked with FBI spy Stefan Halper for years.

Steven introduced Stefan Halper to Carter Page back in 2016 while Halper was spying on the Trump campaign.

On Sunday he spoke with Maria Bartiromo in his first interview.

Shrage told Maria, “Halper was not that engaged up to the point he crossed paths with Page and Christopher Steele’s former MI6 boss Sir Richard Dearlove…”

TRENDING: RUMORS SWIRLING: President Trump’s Recent Actions Indicate Something HUGE Is About to Drop

Shrage said he was surprised that Stefan Halper was making over a half a million dollars for writing reports for the government.

Shrage said the key part, the real smoking gun in this is, “All these tentacles rlead back to the “small group” including Stefan Halper in SpyGate, Christopher Steele at the center of Russiagate, Stefan Halper’s FBI handler. None of the Senate has subpoenaed or called these peopel to talk in four years. I think that is the real smoking gun. How are these people being protected?”

Shrage brought an audiotape interview he had with Halper back in early 2017. This was just days before a huge hit piece was published by the Washington Post deep state stenographers. Shrage thought it was interesting that Halper knew about General Flynn’s upcoming problems before anything was published in the news.

Steven Shrage also added that Halper bragged that David Ignatius was one of his press media contacts. Shrage added, “So it seems to me that this is something that needs to be investigated.”

Shrage then added that he believes there were quite a few Republicans involved in leaking this damning smears against the Trump campaign.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]