https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/big-trumps-monthly-approval-rating-black-voters-holds-36-approval/
This should put Democrats in a panic.
While Joe Biden continues to drop racist insults against prominent blacks President Trump continues to make inroads with black voters.
Seen at the Beverly Hills rally for @realDonaldTrump today- “Black Lives MAGA” @AriDavidUSA pic.twitter.com/qzYbyiqKYZ
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 8, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
President Trump holds a monthly approval rating of 36% with black voters.
This was Trump’s monthly average with the black community.
TRENDING: RUMORS SWIRLING: President Trump’s Recent Actions Indicate Something HUGE Is About to Drop
JULY 2020 – FULL MONTH JOB APPROVAL SUMMARY
National Likely Voter (LV) Job Approval of @POTUS – 47%
Men LV App – 49%
Women LV App – 44%
GOP LV App – 79%
Dem LV App – 23%
Ind LV App – 41%
White LV App – 48%
Black Total LV App – 36% !
Other Non-White Total LV App – 51% ! https://t.co/45keakekAX pic.twitter.com/QzbGZf4hSg
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 7, 2020