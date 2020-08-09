https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/big-trumps-monthly-approval-rating-black-voters-holds-36-approval/

This should put Democrats in a panic.
While Joe Biden continues to drop racist insults against prominent blacks President Trump continues to make inroads with black voters.

President Trump holds a monthly approval rating of 36% with black voters.
This was Trump’s monthly average with the black community.

