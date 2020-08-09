https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/big-trumps-monthly-approval-rating-black-voters-holds-36-approval/

This should put Democrats in a panic.

While Joe Biden continues to drop racist insults against prominent blacks President Trump continues to make inroads with black voters.

President Trump holds a monthly approval rating of 36% with black voters.

This was Trump’s monthly average with the black community.

TRENDING: RUMORS SWIRLING: President Trump’s Recent Actions Indicate Something HUGE Is About to Drop

JULY 2020 – FULL MONTH JOB APPROVAL SUMMARY National Likely Voter (LV) Job Approval of @POTUS – 47% Men LV App – 49% Women LV App – 44% GOP LV App – 79% Dem LV App – 23% Ind LV App – 41% White LV App – 48% Black Total LV App – 36% ! Other Non-White Total LV App – 51% ! https://t.co/45keakekAX pic.twitter.com/QzbGZf4hSg — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

