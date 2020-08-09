https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/disturbing-killer-cuomo-helps-set-covid-19-testing-centers-florida-texas-georgia/

Andrew Cuomo is the hero of the left.

New York state and Governor Cuomo had THE WORST Coronavirus death ratio in the world — higher than any state (except New Jersey) and higher than ANY COUNTRY!

Under Cuomo’s leadership thousands of New Yorkers were needlessly killed in nursing homes, adult care facilities and homes for people with disabilities.

After destroying his state now Governor Cuomo is setting up testing sites in several other states for some reason.

Andrew Cuomo helped establish COVID testing sites in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Cuomo also helped Houston set up two additional testing sites.

And Cuomo brought a COVID-19 testing team to Georgia.

Cuomo is spreading his medicine like Cuba shares doctors.

Who’s paying for all of this?

After having the worst COVID-19 record in the world Cuomo has no shame in lecturing other states on this deadly virus.

