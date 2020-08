https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/tim-pool-this-is-the-worst-we-have-seen-in-portland-for-a-while-seems-like-once-the-democratic-politicians-cut-a-deal-with-the-feds-they-just-gave-up-and-let-black-lives-matter-burn-and-destroy/

This is the worst we have seen in Portland for a while

Seems like once the Democratic politicians cut a deal with the Feds they just gave up and let Black Lives Matter burn and destroy t.co/lusHqQDYSW

— Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 9, 2020