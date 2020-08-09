https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-officials-hold-emergency-meeting-about-canceling-college-football-this-fall

Top officials from the top college athletic conferences held a meeting on Sunday to determine whether the upcoming college football season should be canceled.

“Commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday, as there is growing concern among college athletics officials that the upcoming football season and other fall sports can’t be played because of the coronavirus pandemic,” ESPN reported. “Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences – the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC – will fall in line with them.”

Sources told ESPN that while no decisions were made at the meeting, the “vast majority” of Big Ten presidents were prepared to possibly postpone the season until the spring.

Sports analyst Clay Travis responded to the news by writing, “If you are a college athlete and you want to play any sport this school year, you better use your voice on social media like never before right now. Because otherwise everything is getting shut down until this time next year.”

If you are a college athlete and you want to play any sport this school year, you better use your voice on social media like never before right now. Because otherwise everything is getting shut down until this time next year. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 10, 2020

