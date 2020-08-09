https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/08/09/%E2%80%98unconstitutional-slop%E2%80%99-%E2%80%94-pelosi-calls-trump%E2%80%99s-executive-order-an-%E2%80%98illusion%E2%80%99-in-fox-news-interview/

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...