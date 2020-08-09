https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/08/09/cher-is-at-it-again-accusing-trump-of-mindlessly-murdering-the-american-people/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Alright, before I get carried away with my arsenal of snark, just look at this real quick –

Believe There’s Chance trump’ll Come Up With💰+Benefits He Promised🇺🇸Ppl.(He’s Trying 2 Save MAMMOTH ASS).He Sold His Soul 2 ☠️&PUTIN 4 First Term,BUT After Torture & Killing 160 Thousand🇺🇸’s WITH NO😭, WE KNOW HE’S SCUM & DOES’T CARE.WITH💰HE CAN LIE HIMSELF IN2 BEING HERO — Cher (@cher) August 8, 2020

By far, the most pleasant torture known to all history, I’m sure.

I know that Twitter has a limit, but my goodness, I haven’t typed like that, or with absurd amounts of emojis to speak for me, since I was in junior high…

Anyways, now to comment on the content of her indoctrinated thoughts.

It’s pretty cute to witness the privileged and detached wealthy celebrities comment about what they think qualifies as “torture.” Her idea of torture is probably only having the choice of whole milk instead of some organic milk BS that’s been pasteurized and homogenized by virgin nuns.

Yes, this virus sucks monkey teats, but let’s not forget that it originated from China after China decided to withhold the information of its spread for months.

Breitbart reported:

Cher kicked off the accusation by telling her followers that there’s a “chance” Trump will follow through with the money and benefits he promised the American people — a likely reference to his Friday evening press conference, in which the president previewed executive orders to defer the payroll tax and student loan payments, extend unemployment benefits, as well as “extend the eviction moratorium as well as an order requiring health insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.” — Advertisement — However, Trump, according to the “Strong Enough” singer, is simply trying to save his “mammoth ass” after selling his soul to Vladimir Putin and torturing and killing 160,000 Americans — a reference to the estimated number of U.S. deaths due to the Chinese coronavirus.

As you can see below, this isn’t the first time Cher has accused Trump of just being a murderous villain that lacks total mens rea.

trump Cares Nothing About Our Vets,Our Country,Ppl Who Are Dying of Covid,Ppl From Black Lives Matter,Kids He Keeps🔒In Cages,Nurses,& Drs Who Are Dying Because He Wont Protect Them,HE KILLS AMERICANS WITHOUT A THOUGHT,HE KILLS 4 ADULATION AT RALLIES☠️ https://t.co/ICvqOG5fBE — Cher (@cher) July 11, 2020

Isn’t it interesting that this cancel culture seems to fact-check and suspend accounts that support Trump, but when these sorts of bizarre claims are blatantly shared with the public, while not supporting Trump, we continue to share in the stupidity for days to come. Don’t ya feel lucky, Clint Eastwood style?

