https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/vampire-fishing-trend-rises-midwest/

(TOLEDO BLADE) — GRAYLING, Mich. — On the iconic Au Sable River in the forested northern tier of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, it is not just dark that envelopes the waterway on this moonless night – it is as if the Creator pulled down the shades and in one omnipotent stroke, covered the landscape in a black ink so rich that it swallows up even the most minute glimmer of light.

It is a few minutes before three in the morning. Most folks have been asleep for hours, except some over-the-road truckers, first-responders at the ready, and those working the midnight shift at hospitals, convenience stores and factories.

And the vampires.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

