https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/violent-antifa-leader-jason-charter-whines-press-conference-federal-arrest-attempted-topping-andrew-jackson-statue/

In early July federal law enforcement officers arrested Jason Charter, the alleged ‘ringleader’ of the attempted toppling of the Andrew Jackson equestrian statue in Lafayette Park across the street from the White Housea a week earlier. President Trump has made it a priority to catch and prosecute those involved in the attack on the statue.

Screen image via WUSA-TV, June 22.

Jason Charter was also part of the Antifa goon squad attack on One America News Network Jack Posobiec last Friday at the Emancipation Statue in D.C. but is not yet reported to have been charged on that incident.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Killer Cuomo Not Only Murdered Thousands of Elderly In Homes, He Also Targeted Adult Care Facilities and Group Homes for People with Disabilities

Charter is active on Twitter and proudly Antifa:

Charter harassed TGP writer Cassandra Fairbanks after the Posobiec attack.

Charter was behind a prank at CPAC a few years ago to get Trump supporters to wave Russian flags.

But recently Jason Charter put on a suit and whined before cameras on his innocense.
Charter is a danger to society.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...