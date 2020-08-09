https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/violent-antifa-leader-jason-charter-whines-press-conference-federal-arrest-attempted-topping-andrew-jackson-statue/

In early July federal law enforcement officers arrested Jason Charter, the alleged ‘ringleader’ of the attempted toppling of the Andrew Jackson equestrian statue in Lafayette Park across the street from the White Housea a week earlier. President Trump has made it a priority to catch and prosecute those involved in the attack on the statue.

Screen image via WUSA-TV, June 22.

Jason Charter was also part of the Antifa goon squad attack on One America News Network Jack Posobiec last Friday at the Emancipation Statue in D.C. but is not yet reported to have been charged on that incident.

Federal Law enforcement sources say Jason Charter was arrested Thursday morning, and charged with destruction of federal property, adding that Charter has connections to Antifa and was in a leadership role when a large group of protesters tried to pull down the statue. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) July 2, 2020

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Killer Cuomo Not Only Murdered Thousands of Elderly In Homes, He Also Targeted Adult Care Facilities and Group Homes for People with Disabilities

Charter is active on Twitter and proudly Antifa:

If I cared about bullies then I wouldn’t be an extremely open Antifascist. — Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) June 28, 2020

Charter harassed TGP writer Cassandra Fairbanks after the Posobiec attack.

This dude, the one who assaulted @JackPosobiec and called my phone late at night like a weirdo, has been arrested by the feds for being one of the ringleaders trying to pull down the Andrew Jackson statue.https://t.co/rMf7Wt3TXa https://t.co/fKUScIRs73 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 2, 2020

Charter was behind a prank at CPAC a few years ago to get Trump supporters to wave Russian flags.

My friend & activist Jason Charter was handing out Trump-branded Russian flags at @CPAC until they kicked him out! https://t.co/5NMzcYLRL0 pic.twitter.com/ljIojMdoao — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) February 24, 2017

But recently Jason Charter put on a suit and whined before cameras on his innocense.

Charter is a danger to society.

Boo hoo, @JasonRCharter. You were so tough just over a month ago:https://t.co/O4Znr0zaoM End white privilege. Lock ‘em up. https://t.co/1nSaLwCSGs — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

