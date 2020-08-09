https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/violent-protesters-set-fire-beirut-storm-government-buildings

Violent demonstrations overtook large swaths of Beirut on Saturday as the Lebanese capital reeled from both a deadly explosion earlier in the week and subsequent mass protests against the government held responsible for it.

Protesters stormed government buildings, set fire to parts of the city, and demanded the government’s resignation following the blast that killed nearly 160 and injured around 6,000.

The Tuesday explosion was attributed to several tons of ammonium nitrate the Lebanese government had confiscated from an abandoned ship and allegedly stored improperly in the city’s port area for six years.

A member of the Lebanese security force had reportedly been killed on Saturday, while 200 individuals had been injured during the protests. Effigies of political leaders were hung in the city, while protesters were seen engaging soldiers and throwing rocks at them.

Demonstrators were tear gassed at times, meanwhile, while activists occupied numerous government buildings including the foreign and economic ministries.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has thus far refused calls to resign, though he said on Saturday that he planned to introduce a law calling for early elections.

The U.S. embassy in the city tweeted on Saturday that “the Lebanese people have suffered too much and deserve to have leaders who listen to them and change course to respond to popular demands for transparency and accountability.”

“We support them in their right to peaceful protest, and encourage all involved to refrain from violence,” the embassy added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

