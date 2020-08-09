https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/white-house-mount-rushmore-south-dakota/2020/08/09/id/981335

The White House “looked into” carving President Donald Trump’s face onto Mount Rushmore, reports The New York Times.

The inquiry came last year when a White House aide reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s office to ask what the process would be to add Trump’s image to the infamous sculpture that depicts Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

The Times story focused on Noem’s attempts to raise her political profile, including how she likened Trump to Roosevelt, and last month, for Trump’s July fourth festivities, greeted the president with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face.

Trump first floated the idea when he and Noem had their first meeting in 2018, according to South Dakota’s Argus Leader. The president told her: “Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'” Noem thought he was joking: “I started laughing. He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.”

The National Park Service says there’s no room for a fifth face on Mount Rushmore because the land is not stable and there is no more carvable rock.

“From time to time individuals, groups or organizations make proposals to add the busts of other individuals to Mount Rushmore National Memorial,” said Mount Rushmore National Memorial Chief of Interpretation and Education Maureen McGee-Ballinger in June.

“Additions are not possible for two reasons. First, the rock that surrounds the sculpted faces is not suitable for additional carving. When Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor of Mount Rushmore, died in 1941, his son Lincoln Borglum closed down the project and stated that no more carvable rock existed.”

