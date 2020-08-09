https://noqreport.com/2020/08/09/why-trumps-coronavirus-relief-executive-order-was-necessary/

President Trump signed four executive orders on Saturday to give Americans some extra relief as the coronavirus lockdowns continue. Despite strong job numbers and signs of economic recovery, there is still an incessant push by most on the left to keep the economy down. As our EIC noted in a Tweet yesterday, this seems to be by design.

Imagine how pissed Democrats are going to be if they can’t completely destroy America before the election. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 8, 2020

There is plenty to break down from the flurry of executive orders the President signed yesterday. Let’s start with the smallest component, student loans. As The Daily Wire reports:

The president also said that he was extending relief to student loan borrowers by keeping student loan interest payments temporarily at 0% to the end of the year, and suspended student loan payments until December.

Trump blamed Democrats on Saturday for pushing unrelated measures in the House-passed HEROES Act back in May, saying one-third of the multi-trillion dollar bill was for stuff “completely unrelated” to the pandemic.

“They have things in there that nobody has even had the time to look at or read,” said Trump.

According to The Blaze, the President reduced the unemployment bonus from $600 to $400 to give workers greater incentive to get back to work. Many Republicans have argued by keeping the incentive so high—or having any incentive at all—workers were less likely to even want to get back to work.

Americans who are currently out of work will be eligible to receive a new $400-a-week unemployment benefit. The federal government will pay for $300, and states will be responsible for $100. Previously, there was a $600 bonus until it expired last week. Many Republicans argued that extra money disincentivized people from going back to work.

The president said the new rate gives Americans “a great incentive to go back to work.”

“So that’s generous, but we want to take care of our people,” Trump said. “Again, it wasn’t their fault, it was China’s fault.”

The unemployment supplement extension will get the most attention, but it’s the payroll tax holiday that may become permanent is the real juice behind the four executive orders. This isn’t just about jumpstarting the economy. It’s about positioning himself well for the November election. According to Breitbart:

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for a payroll tax holiday at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday.

“The very important thing is that people want it, and the people need it, actually,” Trump said, noting that Republicans and Democrats in Congress could not reach a deal.

The president said that the payroll tax holiday would apply to Americans earning less than $100,000 a year.

“If I am victorious on November 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax,” he said.

Trump added that he might even “terminate” the tax or make permanent changes. A group of supporters joined the president at his press conference announcing the news and cheered as the president signed the orders.

These three important aspects of his executive orders, student loan interest, unemployment benefit supplements, and the payroll tax holiday, all point to the November election. Yes, they’re crucial for millions of Americans suffering from the coronavirus lockdowns, but these are all campaign issues that differentiate his approach with that of Joe Biden.

Democrats on Capitol Hill gave the President a gift by failing to act reasonably with legislation to help tens of millions of Americans. By forcing the President to take executive action, he’s positioned as the one helping while Democrats do nothing but obstruct.

