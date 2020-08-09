https://justthenews.com/government/local/widespread-looting-chicago-early-monday-morning-following-police-shootout-sunday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Widespread looting and violent clashes with the police took place in Chicago early Monday morning after a shooting encounter hours earlier between a police officer and a 20-year-old man.

As of mid-morning on Monday, the Chicago Police Department has arrested more than 100 people on charges including disorderly conduct and battery against police. David Brown, the Chicago Police Superintendent, reportedly said that 13 officers were injured during the episode of civil unrest.

“This was an incident of pure criminality,” Brown said. “This was an act of violence against our police officers and against our city.

“I, for one, refuse to allow these cowardly acts to hold our city hostage … A heavy police presence will continue throughout the downtown area today and until further notice,” he said.

Videos of hundreds of people looting stores including Nordstrom, Walgreens, Macy’s, Coach, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton began appearing online around midnight on Monday. By around 4:00 a.m., police forces gained control.

The looting episode, which capped off a violent Chicago weekend wherein at least 35 people reportedly were shot, was ignited by a confrontation between a police officer and a 20-year-old man. The officer responded to a report of a man with a gun in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. The man reportedly fired at the officer, and the two exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was shot, and is expected to survive. Police Superintendent Brown says the man had been arrested four times previously for charges including burglary, child endangerment, and domestic battery.

