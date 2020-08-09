https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wisconsin-black-lives-matter-protesters-shoot-home-black-police-officers-girlfriend-assaulting/

A mob of Black Lives Matter “protesters” gathered at the home of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin police officer Joseph Mensah’s girlfriend and shot at the back door after violently assaulting them.

Officer Mensah has been targeted by Black Lives Matter for his involvement in three fatal police shootings.

On Saturday night, a mob of 50-60 militant leftists showed up at his girlfriend’s home chanting “Black Lives Matter.” Her children live in the home, but it is unclear if they were there at the time of the attack.

Mensah wrote on Facebook that “protesters came to my girlfriend’s house while I was there, and tried to kill me. I was unarmed and tried to defend my property and the property of my girlfriend. We were both assaulted, punched, and ultimately shot at several times. A shotgun round missed me by inches.”

“Not once did I ever swing back or reciprocate any the hate that was being directed at me. I am all for peaceful protests, even against me, but this was anything but peaceful. They threw toilet paper in her trees, broke her windows, and again, shot at both of us as they were trying to kill me. There are children that live there any the knew that. The irony in all of this is that they chanted Black Lives Matter the entire time, but had zero regard for any of the black children that live there or me, a black man,” the post continued.

In another post, Mensah wrote that “if black lives matter, which I wholeheartedly do believe, then the lives of all of the black men and women in law enforcement matter just as much. Our uniforms may be blue but our skin is just as black and our heritage is just as rich. We swore an oath to the public but that oath is also extends to our families and loved ones which we will fight to go home to each and every day. Not a single march, protest, lawyer, or threat can change the fact that in the eyes of God, our lives are just as important.”

In all three officer involved shootings that Mensah was involved in over the last five years, the suspects were armed. Two had guns and one had a sword.

In a statement about the shooting, the Wauwatosa Police Department said that “on August 8th, 2020 at approximately 8:05 PM, a large group gathered in the area of N. 100th St. and W. Vienna St. in the City of Wauwatosa. The group, estimated to be between fifty and sixty people, targeted the private residence of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah and began to vandalize the home. Officer Mensah attempted to establish a dialog with the group but was ultimately physically assaulted outside of his home. As Officer Mensah retreated into his home, armed protestors approached the rear door and a single shotgun round was discharged by a member of the group into Officer Mensah’s backdoor. The Wauwatosa Police Department received assistance in disbursing the crowd form numerous neighboring agencies.”

