As the coronavirus pandemic drags on through the summer months, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases exceeded the two-week case averages in just 13 U.S. states, the Wall Street Journal reported, reflecting a sharp drop compared to one month ago.

“Thirteen states — Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and Virginia — have higher seven-day averages of new confirmed cases than two-week averages as of Aug. 9, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data,” the outlet reported. “That held true for 42 states and Washington, D.C., a month earlier, reflecting a decline in reported cases in many parts of the country.”

The Journal reported that at the national level the 14-day average has been bigger than the seven-day average for some time.

“Since July 26, the seven-day average has been less than the 14-day average, a signal that case counts have broadly been ticking down,” according to the outlet. “Comparing the one- and two-week averages of new cases helps smooth out anomalies in the data, such as lags in reporting.”

“Still, the drop in confirmed cases could be tied partly to a drop in testing,” the Journal noted.

The protracted pandemic and related lockdowns have had dramatic consequences on the nation’s economy as many businesses faced restrictions and closures, and children around the country stopped attending in-person schooling.

As a new school year approaches, decisions about potential school reopenings could impact parents’ ability to work, thus impacting the nation’s economy.

There have been more than 5 million coronavirus cases and more than 163,000 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins University.

