Miserable hack says WHAT?

Celebrating Tulsi Gabbard losing the primary.

Except Tulsi wasn’t running for reelection, Rick.

From the Washington Post (waaaay back in 2019):

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) announced early Friday on Twitter that she won’t run for reelection to Congress as she continues her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Gabbard faced a Democratic primary challenge from Hawaii state Sen. Kai Kahele, who has lashed out at her for missing votes while on the presidential campaign trail.

“Throughout my life, the thought of a ‘political career’ never crossed my mind. I’ve always done my best to serve where I felt I could make the most impact,” Gabbard said in a video. “It’s this principle of service above self that has motivated the decisions I’ve made throughout my life.” Never Trump is gonna never Trump.

We get it, Trump nuked Democrats yesterday with his COVID relief orders but c’mon, man.

Get it together.

She wasn’t on the ballot, moron. — GOGOP (@GOGOPclub) August 9, 2020

The only election Rick can claim victory in is one’s with imaginary candidates https://t.co/DbEZDcoyxJ — Shoebox (@Shoeboxnre) August 9, 2020

She’s not running, asshole. https://t.co/LdyloP4SNK — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 9, 2020

Looking through the responses to Rick’s tweet, we’re starting to understand why he has chosen to pander to the Left. Talk about an uninformed pack of hyenas.

Seriously.

Now, Tulsi can devote all her time to being a Russian asset. — cafeenfre 🆘️ 🌊🌊🌊 (@cafeenfre) August 9, 2020

Russia Russia Russia.

Good! Let’s hope this is a sign of things to come. pic.twitter.com/cjdbJK3hmv — Aquarius Moon (@AMpendants) August 9, 2020

K.

Aloha, Tulsi. — Lisbeth Farnum (@LisbethFarnum1) August 9, 2020

Stay tuned for her announcement that she’ll be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars. — Mike (@michaelrp76) August 9, 2020

They are obsessed with DWTS.

That was quite the unexpected “present”. — Jeff Silk (@jsilk9) August 9, 2020

Right? Because she wasn’t running in the first place.

Cripes.

These people.

Aw. This just breaks my heart.

Whatever will she do?

I know! Don & DJr. Dumped their blonde wives for brunettes. Eric is still available. Perhaps he’s looking to make a change to fit in.

Best offer she’ll probably get, and one that fits her skillset — Purplegirl62 (@BeckyMulder1) August 9, 2020

Just awful.

And Rick fits right in.

Now, some are claiming that she is gone in general and that he was simply making that point BUUUUUT that seems a stretch considering he said ‘goodbye’ to her after a primary she didn’t even run in. Plus the people responding to him the way they are prove they think she lost the primary because karma or some other nonsense.

But hey, it’s Twitter, we suppose anything is possible. *eye roll*

***

