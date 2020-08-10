https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/10/chicago-top-cop-were-coming-for-looters-over-100-arrests-already/

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown stressed during a Monday morning press conference his officers are coming after looters and 100 arrests have already been made related to the violence and destruction that happened overnight in the Windy City.

Fox News aired the press conference in which Brown noted violence and looting followed an officer-involved shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Sunday afternoon. He explained the suspect at the center of that shooting, a 20-year-old male, allegedly pointed a gun at officers and “shot at officers first.”

Officers returned fire, wounding the suspect. No officers were injured in the incident.

Brown said a “crowd gathered” following the incident, and were “fueled by misinformation as the afternoon turned into evening.” He noted that social media posts were allegedly used to encourage people to loot in downtown Chicago.

He dispatched 400 officers to downtown in response, and noted “car caravans” of would-be looters were soon headed toward downtown. Breitbart News reported looting and violence soon followed, and this included gunfire and violence against police.

Brown indicated 13 Chicago police officers were injured in the overnight violence.

Chicago Tribune reporter Paige Fry posted photos/videos of crowds and of damage:

There are hundreds and hundreds of people downtown right now. #Chicago #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/03CziG6vHo — Paige Fry (@paigexfry) August 10, 2020

WGN-TV reporter Sarah Jindra posted video showing alleged looters running into a store:

Mayor Lightfoot is scheduled to address the looting in a press conference at 8 a.m. Earlier this morning, Alderman Brian Hopkins told us:

“The Mayor needs to address the city. Enough breaking up parties on the beach. That isn’t our problem right now” pic.twitter.com/D4thxkQNqo — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2020

As of Monday morning, Superintendent Brown said more than 100 arrests had been made “for looting, disorderly conduct, [and] battery against police.”

He added, “CPD will not stand by as our beautiful becomes some place that our people fear.” He has instructed officers to trawl through high resolution video, security footage, and other surveillance images, to identity and apprehend every looting participate that is recognizable.

