SAN FRANCISCO — It was a shot Collin Morikawa will never forget.

Nor will anyone who witnessed it — especially those who were most affected by it, beginning with the 23-year-old author of the shot, who won the PGA Championship because of it, and including those whose dreams were vanquished by it.

Morikawa, tied for the lead, seized the moment by driving the green on the 294-yard par-4 16th hole, making the eagle putt to give himself a two-shot lead he would never relinquish.

“Those are shots that you’ve got to take opportunities, and that’s what really separated me,’’ Morikawa said.

“Brilliant shot … nothing I can do except tip my hat,’’ said runner-up Paul Casey, who, playing in the group in front of Morikawa, had just birdied 16 to tie for the lead.

“The shot on 16 looked like it was out of a video game,’’ Cameron Champ, who was paired with the champ, told Morikawa as they walked to the 17th tee.

“The way it came off and the way it bounced right up there, it was awesome,’’ Champ said. “He played a flawless round. I don’t think he made one mistake.’’

Actually, the only mistake Morikawa made all day came in the ceremony after the tournament when he exuberantly hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy and the top of the large silver chalice tumbled to the ground.

In a final round that featured a scintillating, see-sawing leaderboard more congested with contenders than a Friday night freeway during rush hour in LA, where Morikawa was raised, Morikawa broke from the pack.

He closed with a brilliant 6-under 64, tying the lowest score posted by anyone all week, and finished 13-under for the tournament, two shots clear of Dustin Johnson and Casey.

“It’s been a life goal since I was a kid,’’ Morikawa said. “This is what I always wanted to do. I feel very comfortable in this spot. When I woke up today, I was like, ‘This is meant to be. This is where I feel very comfortable. This is where I want to be, and I’m not scared from it.’ ’’

Fourteen months ago, Morikawa was still in college at nearby Cal-Berkeley. Now he’s a major champion and a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, two of them having come since June.

What a stunning and rapid rise to stardom.

“It’s hard to think about what this championship means,’’ he said. “This is what guys go for, especially at the end of the their career, and we’re just starting. It just gives me a little taste of what’s to come.’’

Morikawa snapped a seven-way tie at 10-under on the back nine when he chipped in for birdie on No. 14 to get to 11-under.

“There was a party of us at 10-under and someone was going to separate themselves,’’ Morikawa said.

That was just the beginning.

Casey, the 43-year-old Englishman playing in his 64th career major but still seeking his first victory, caught Morikawa at 11-under with a birdie on the 16th hole.

Morikawa, who revealed that his game plan earlier in the week for 16 was not to hit driver, drove the green, leaving himself seven feet for eagle. He made the putt, true the whole way into the jar, to take a two-shot lead to the 17th tee, and he would never look back.

In his wake, Morikawa left broken hearts and crushed wills strewn all over Harding Park, beginning with Johnson, who took his fourth 54-hole lead into a major championship Sunday carrying not only 0-for-3 baggage, but an aggressive bit of trolling from his supposed friend, Brooks Koepka, the night before.

Johnson, who entered the day at 9-under with a one-shot lead, had taken leads into the final rounds of the 2010, 2015 and 2018 U.S. Opens and failed to win any of them. He dubiously became the first player ever to go 0-for-4 when holding a 54-hole lead in a major and declined to speak to reporters after his round.

Koepka, after the third round on Saturday, curiously threw shade at Johnson, saying, “DJ has been in this spot a lot of times and he hasn’t been able to capitalize.’’

If you believe in karma, then you delighted in seeing Koepka, bidding to become the first player in more than 90 years to win three consecutive PGA Championships, struggle to a final-round 74 to finish 3-under for the week to finish tied for 29th.

It was a stunning fall from contention for Koepka, who’d sounded so cocksure all week.

“It’s my first bad round in a while in a major,’’ Koepka said. “Hey, wasn’t meant to be. Three in a row, you’re not really supposed to do two in a row looking at history.’’

