The Teachers Union in several cities want to keep schools closed this fall due to the coronavirus.

They insist the coronavirus is deadly for children.

There have been 86 children who have died in the US where the death was “linked” to the coronavirus.

There are approximately 500 children who die every year from the seasonal flu.

Dr. James Todaro M.D. reported:

And each year over 1200 children are killed in roadside fatalities.

And approximately 700 children drown.

Yes.. Yearly # of death age 0-14 From Road fatalities : ~1200

Yearly # of death age 0-14 From Drowning : ~700 About 30x and 17x higher than covid for same age group. Perspective is crucial. pic.twitter.com/c6KBJf22c7 — FredDD (@fred230388) August 3, 2020

A child in the US is over 2,000 times more likely to be a victim of child trafficking than to die from the coronavirus.

According to a FOX News report in 2019 — Over 300,000 of America’s young population is considered at risk for sexual exploitation. It’s also estimated that 199,000 incidents occur within the U.S. each year.

That makes it more likely for a child to be abducted and trafficked than die from coronavirus.

