https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/a-disgusted-andy-ngo-has-a-question-after-wapo-publishes-sickening-love-letter-to-portland-antifa-screenshots/

Democracy dies in glamour shots.

Andy Ngo, who’s put his life on the line to document Antifa violence, couldn’t help but be disgusted by a recent piece on some of the “demonstrators” in Portland, Oregon:

As Portland experiences more than 70 days of violent protests, riots, arson attacks, soaring homicides & shootings, @washingtonpost actually published a glowing photo essay on #antifa riot fashion. What is wrong w/reporter @Marissa_Jae & the editors there? https://t.co/uiqmwXT9cY pic.twitter.com/lJhrPW6avC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

Great question. Though we’re pretty we know the answer already.

I can’t even – — Marlo Bernier (@marlob59) August 10, 2020

It’s gross. Just gross.

The devil wears Antifa. — Kurt Tazelaar (@KurtTazelaar) August 10, 2020

Riot chic — CornPop Fisticuffs (@ClownsLeft) August 10, 2020

This isn’t news; it’s just shameless.

WP has lost its marbles. I used to be able to use some of their articles as examples of poor writing, but I’m not willing to financially support them anymore. I cancelled my subscription last week. — JF (@aretemom) August 10, 2020

This revolution will be corporate sponsored. — PNW Shan (@PNWShan) August 10, 2020

The media has lost its damn mind. — patrosca (@pmoli7) August 10, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

