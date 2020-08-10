https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/a-disgusted-andy-ngo-has-a-question-after-wapo-publishes-sickening-love-letter-to-portland-antifa-screenshots/

Democracy dies in glamour shots.

Andy Ngo, who’s put his life on the line to document Antifa violence, couldn’t help but be disgusted by a recent piece on some of the “demonstrators” in Portland, Oregon:

Great question. Though we’re pretty we know the answer already.

It’s gross. Just gross.

This isn’t news; it’s just shameless.

