https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/a-disgusted-andy-ngo-has-a-question-after-wapo-publishes-sickening-love-letter-to-portland-antifa-screenshots/
Democracy dies in glamour shots.
Andy Ngo, who’s put his life on the line to document Antifa violence, couldn’t help but be disgusted by a recent piece on some of the “demonstrators” in Portland, Oregon:
As Portland experiences more than 70 days of violent protests, riots, arson attacks, soaring homicides & shootings, @washingtonpost actually published a glowing photo essay on #antifa riot fashion. What is wrong w/reporter @Marissa_Jae & the editors there? https://t.co/uiqmwXT9cY pic.twitter.com/lJhrPW6avC
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020
Great question. Though we’re pretty we know the answer already.
MY GOD. https://t.co/yxN4ZnUgMK
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 10, 2020
I can’t even –
— Marlo Bernier (@marlob59) August 10, 2020
It’s gross. Just gross.
The devil wears Antifa.
— Kurt Tazelaar (@KurtTazelaar) August 10, 2020
Riot chic
— CornPop Fisticuffs (@ClownsLeft) August 10, 2020
This isn’t news; it’s just shameless.
WP has lost its marbles. I used to be able to use some of their articles as examples of poor writing, but I’m not willing to financially support them anymore. I cancelled my subscription last week.
— JF (@aretemom) August 10, 2020
This revolution will be corporate sponsored.
— PNW Shan (@PNWShan) August 10, 2020
The media has lost its damn mind.
— patrosca (@pmoli7) August 10, 2020