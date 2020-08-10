https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/10/actor-comedian-kumail-nanjiani-tries-using-batman-to-shame-dudes-who-think-masks-are-weak-steps-on-rake-instead/

It’s not the end of the world to be asked to wear a mask. That said, some people just don’t want to wear one.

But if you’re trying to convince them that masks are the right way to go, don’t go the Kumail Nanjiani route:

Shout out to dudes who think masks are weak but that Batman is cool! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 10, 2020

Um, Batman is cool. Unlike Kumail’s take.

It’s really not, though.

Does.. Does he know what Batman looks like? https://t.co/CWJemUHvyE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 10, 2020

We’re not sure he does.

Shout out to anyone who has seen a picture of Batman and sees a glaringly issue with this analysis — Andrea Valette (@andreamvalette) August 10, 2020

Were you under the impression that this mask is effective against viruses? pic.twitter.com/wtcb61WKtP — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 10, 2020

Batman’s mask covers the opposite of what a breath mask would, genius. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) August 10, 2020

But his mask doesnt cover his mouth — Negz (@DontTochTheFett) August 10, 2020

Batman wears a mask on every part of his face EXCEPT his nose and mouth — Matthew Gasaway (@mattgasaway) August 10, 2020

I had the same thought, Batman might be the worst example of a mask that would work for COVID ever. I appreciate the sentiment but my nerd senses tingled. pic.twitter.com/MaRoDhlkk8 — Michael Flynn (@HeadOfTheCult) August 10, 2020

Batman’s mask covers everything except his mouth and nose!!! — Just WRLD (@JustinChanPants) August 10, 2020

Bane might be the better example here… — Get out the vote! (@GoodDoc01) August 10, 2020

Whoops.

You should have used Spider-man as example — Alexandre Rowe (@arrowe77) August 10, 2020

Better luck next time.

In any event:

poor analogy here, Kumail, and because of that you’re… ✍🏼nominated✍🏼for✍🏼the✍🏼List✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/sQBSJ4hoWN — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 10, 2020

