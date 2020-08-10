https://www.theblaze.com/news/ag-barr-rioters-guerrilla-warfare

Attorney General William Barr went after the rioters causing chaos in American communities as part of the Black Lives Matter protests Sunday night, calling them “Bolsheviks” who are practicing “urban guerrilla warfare.”

“They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism — they’re essentially Bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic,” the attorney general told Blaze TV’s Mark Levin in a scathing interview Sunday night on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty, Levin.”

“The guerrilla [are] like fish swimming in the ocean … the guerrilla hides out among the people as a fish in the ocean … what they do is they are essentially shielding themselves or shrouding themselves in First Amendment activity,” Barr explained.

“They go into the demonstrations, which are exercising First Amendment activity, and they insinuate themselves in there to shield themselves. That’s where they swim. And what they do is they hijack these demonstrations and they and they provoke violence,” he added.

The attorney general chastised Democrats in Washington for not condemning the violence during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing last week. Barr told Levin that Democrats won’t condemn the violence because some of them are “true believers” who want to use the violence tear the system down while others are simply “cowards.”

Barr argued Sunday that the violence is related to the Democratic Party’s recent embrace of radical left-wing political viewpoints.

The political left, Barr said, has “pulled away from the umbrella of classical liberal values that have undergirded our society” and now believes in “tearing down the system.”

“[They believe] that what’s wrong about America today all has to do with the institutions we have and we have to tear them down and they’re interested in complete political victory, they’re not interested in compromise,” he said. “It’s a secular religion … they view their political opponents as evil because we stand in the way of their progressive utopia that they’re trying to reach.”

Later in the interview, Barr would point out that while the left-wing rioters would generally be for “bringing down any administration,” they especially despise the Trump administration and have “shredded the norms of our system” in order “to drive him from office or to debilitate his administration.”

“It’s because of the desire for power,” he suggested. “The left wants power because that is essentially their state of grace in their secular religion. They want to run people’s lives so they can design utopia for all of us, and that’s what turns them on. It’s the lust for power. And they weren’t expecting Trump’s victory, and it outrages them.”

