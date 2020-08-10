https://www.dailywire.com/news/ag-barr-on-far-left-extremism-media-is-censoring-whats-happening-americans-are-being-told-a-lie

Attorney General William Barr told Fox News host Mark Levin during an interview Sunday that the mainstream media are lying about the far-left violence that has been playing out in the streets across America over recent weeks.

“We have the citizen reporters, who have these videos of these events, which are quite different than what we get a lot of times from the media, which seems to be censoring the violence,” Levin said to Barr. “No?”

“Absolutely. Their narrative – they are projecting a narrative,” Barr said. “When the word narrative came into currency, I knew we were in trouble, because the word narrative really suggests that there’s no objective truth. There’s no real story of what happened, it’s just everyone has their own narrative.”

“And you get to then – the press can justify presenting a story that doesn’t really correspond to objective truth, but it’s our narrative. We have a narrative, you have a narrative,” Barr continued. “I’ve been appalled at — on this violence, because it’s happening right out in the streets, anyone with eyes can see what’s happening. They see the violence.”

“They see these groups of agitators in their black outfits and their helmets and their shields, which incidentally have the hammer and sickle on them most of the time, rushing the police, causing violence, throwing rocks. The people showing up with the rocks and frozen bottles,” Barr continued. “That’s happening. It’s happening in front of people. You don’t see it on any of the national news, you don’t see it on the networks, you don’t see it on the other cable stations.”

“And yet you hear about these peaceful demonstrators,” Barr concluded. “So it’s just – it’s a lie. The American people are being told a lie by the media.”

WATCH:

AG Barr on the violent Left who throw rocks at police: “You don’t see it on any of the national news. You don’t see it on the networks… [or] on the other cable stations… [Y]ou hear about these peaceful demonstrators… The American people are being told a lie by the media.” pic.twitter.com/3jeiqrzdJa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 10, 2020

TRANSCRIPT PROVIDED VIA FOX NEWS:

FOX NEWS HOST MARK LEVIN: Mr. Attorney General, we were talking about the media. You don’t really get a fair break in the media, do you? Plus we have the citizen reporters, who have these videos of these events, which are quite different than what we get a lot of times from the media, which seems to be censoring the violence. No? ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLAM BARR: Absolutely. Their narrative — they are projecting a narrative. When the word narrative came into currency, I knew we were in trouble, because the word narrative really suggests that there’s no objective truth. There’s no real story of what happened, it’s just everyone has their own narrative. And you get to then — the press can justify presenting a story that doesn’t really correspond to objective truth, but it’s our narrative. We have a narrative, you have a narrative. I’ve been appalled at — on this violence, because it’s happening right out in the streets, anyone with eyes can see what’s happening. They see the violence. They see these groups of agitators in their black outfits and their helmets and their shields, which incidentally have the hammer and sickle on them most of the time, rushing the police, causing violence, throwing rocks. The people showing up with the rocks and frozen bottles. That’s happening. It’s happening in front of people. You don’t see it on any of the national news, you don’t see it on the networks, you don’t see it on the other cable stations. And yet you hear about these peaceful demonstrators. So it’s just – it’s a lie. The American people are being told a lie by the media.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

