Attorney General William Barr told Fox News host Mark Levin during a Sunday interview that those who were promoting drastic changes to the way that Americans vote right before an election were playing with fire and were being “grossly irresponsible.”

“I’m very worried about it. You know, as I said at the beginning, the two ways we have resolving disputes in our society and keeping the peace are discussion and voting,” Barr said. “And right now, we’re a very divided country politically. Our elections have been very close. They can turn on one state. They turn on just a few districts.”

“And people have to have confidence in the outcome or we’re going to have real problems in this country,” Barr continued. “And I think the people who want to experiment with different ways of voting right now, which are predictably – you know, can predictably create problems of integrity, are playing with fire and are grossly irresponsible.”

“You know, we – mail-in voting, you know, has been used for people who, in individual cases where they can’t go and vote, you go and you apply for a ballot, you get the ballot, and you vote. There’s no problem with that, especially for states that have been doing that for awhile,” Barr continued. “But the idea that you, without any request from the voter will mail out your voting list, all these thousands and thousands of ballots is scary, because most of those mailings go to a lot of addresses where the people no longer live. They’re misdirected and I think they will create a situation – they could easily create a situation where there’s going to be a contested election.”

Barr seemed to suggest that the Department of Justice has been monitoring the media’s coverage of the issue of mail-in voting, saying, “And you know, it’s funny, we went and looked back at press coverage of this issue. It wasn’t until Trump was elected that the media changed its tune. Before that, the media used to refer to mail-in ballots as, you know, fraught with fraud or raising questions of fraud or integrity of the vote.”

“It’s only after – it’s only recently that they’ve now made it, you know, doctrinal that, oh, there’s no – there’s no issue with mail-in voting,” Barr concluded.

