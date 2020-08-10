https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alan-dershowitz-assisted-suicide-prison/2020/08/10/id/981528

Retired Harvard University Law Professor Alan Dershowitz says he thinks registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was assisted in committing suicide.

“I think he was assisted into committing suicide by some of the guards who were probably paid by him to turn off the videos and take the cellmate out of the prison,” Dershowitz told Monday’s “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax TV.

Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, hanged himself in a federal detention cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

The criminal case against Epstein was dismissed three weeks after his suicide.

Dershowitz on Monday also defended himself from allegations he was friends with Epstein or had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was sex trafficked by Epstein.

“Yes, I served as his lawyer and I’m proud of that,” Dershowitz said, adding “but let me be very clear, I never ever had improper contact with any young women. I’ve had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein, my wife.

“Nobody should believe these false stories.”

