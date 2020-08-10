https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-speak-democratic-convention?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will deliver a virtual address at the Democratic National Convention next week. Initially it was unclear whether the young progressive leader would be given a slot.

She will appear on Tuesday, one day after Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders and former presidential candidate, John Kasich and others delivers addresses on Monday.

The first term congresswoman co-chaired a climate task force that was developed as part of the Biden-Sanders unity commission. The task force’s recommendations became most of the basis of the Democratic Party’s national 2020 environmental platform.

Also set to speak at the convention are prominent members of the party’s Latino coaltion, including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who briefly ran for president this cycle. Others is the coalition include New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Mastro.

The convention, set to occur on Aug. 17-20, will focus on the theme of “Uniting America.” The party is touting intra-and-inter-party support for Joe Biden, with both moderate and progressive wings of the party represented, in addition to John Kasich — a Republican — showing his support for the former vice president.

Reports last week indicated that Democrats were torn on how prominent a convention role to offer Ocasio-Cortez. Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell told Politico last week that his feeling was that the progressive wing of the party was already well-represented at the convention, given the speaking roles of Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

