https://thehill.com/homenews/media/511300-alyssa-milano-hospitalized-due-to-long-hauler-symptoms-of-covid-19

Actress Alyssa Milano said Saturday that she was hospitalized for complications due to COVID-19 in April and that she still had symptoms of the disease months later.

“I was acutely sick with Covid-19 in April. I still have many symptoms,” the actor and activist said in a tweet to her 3.7 million followers on Saturday. “I am what they call a ‘long hauler.’”

I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a “long hauler”. Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t. This virus sucks. Please take it seriously. pic.twitter.com/JcMkVSNn4y — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t,” she added. “This virus sucks. Please take it seriously.”

Milano, 47, also said she’d lost some of her hair from having the coronavirus.

“Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair,” she wrote. “Please take this seriously.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelation comes as Milano wrote last week that “everything hurt” from the novel coronavirus after being sick for two weeks.

“This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick,” Milano wrote. “Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom.”

Milano has become one of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump suggests some states may ‘pay nothing’ as part of unemployment plan Trump denies White House asked about adding him to Mount Rushmore Trump, US face pivotal UN vote on Iran MORE and Republicans on social media. She launched her “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast in 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

