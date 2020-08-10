https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alyssa-milano-is-a-covidiot/
Career Trump-hater Alyssa Milano pulls out damp, brittle hair from her skull and blames Covid
A search of “hair falling out while brushing” returns many articles instructing people to not brush their hair when wet. One site suggested that brushing your hair when it is damp is one of the worst things you could do for its health.
BREAKING: Middle aged woman discovers the effects of aging. https://t.co/mn200psHdF
— JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) August 9, 2020
That’s what happens when you get old @Alyssa_Milano. You lose hair. Don’t blame that shit on #coronavirus. 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/e5IaZU0e23
— Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) August 9, 2020