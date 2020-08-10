https://www.redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/08/10/pelosi-trots-out-religion-card-again-%E2%80%9Clets-pray-for-those-who-are-hungry-let%E2%80%99s-pray-harder-for-those-who-will-not-feed-them%E2%80%99/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., reading from the Bible, reacts to President Donald Trump during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

To hear Nancy Pelosi talk, she spends more time in prayer than she does bashing Donald Trump. How convenient for the TDS-riddled Speaker that she can accomplish both objectives at the same time.

Yup, Nancy got that old-time religion again on Sunday, you “gun and Bible clingers,” you — and the rest of you deplorables, too.

As reported by CNSNews on Monday, Pelosi busted out the religion card twice, Sunday, one of those times during a segment on CNN’s Trump-loathing “State of the Union,” in which she slammed Trump for his Saturday signing of four executives orders on COVID relief.

Pelosi attacked Trump’s executive orders as “weak and meager,” using made-up hungry children — Pelosi loves to use made-up hungry children — saying: “I always like to focus on the children.”

“Let us all be prayerful that we can meet the needs of the American people,” she said. No word if she then crossed herself.

As she spun the daylights out of the Democrat plan, she went back to the prayer thing, just to make sure host Dana Bash and CNN viewers knew just how prayerfully pious she is — or should I say claims to be.

“We — look, we have a big difference, and here’s why. For example, millions of children in America are food-insecure, and their families as well. But I always like to focus on the children. “In the — in our bill, we have tens of billions of dollars to address the hunger needs in our country, which are there normally, but exacerbated during the pandemic. We have tens of billions of dollars. “They have $250,000, $250,000.So, do they care? “I have a prayer that I say. Let’s pray for those who are hungry; let’s pray harder for those who will not feed them.”

During Pelosi’s appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” she was even “more religious,” busting out a longer version of her pontiff-like message.

“This being a Sunday morning, I just recall a prayer that says: Pray for those who are hungry, pray harder for those who will not feed them. Pray for those who are homeless, pray harder for those who will not give them shelter. Pray for those who are sick and lonely, pray harder for those who will not give them comfort.”

During the Fox News segment, which I covered yesterday, Pelosi told host Chris Wallace that Trump’s Saturday signing of the executive orders to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit amounts to nothing more than an “illusion.”

“[I]n fact, what the president did is — I agreed what the Republican senator said — is unconstitutional slop. While it has the illusion of saying we’re going to have a moratorium on evictions, it says I’m gonna ask the folks in charge to study if that’s feasible. While he says he’s going to do the payroll tax, what he’s doing is undermining Social Security and Medicare, so these are illusions.

Pelosi’s mention of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) was is reference to the oft-contrarian Republican’s Saturday statement condemning Trump’s executive orders, which he compared to Barack Obama’s 2014 “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got phone” threat to Congressional Republicans.

Sunday’s reference to prayer was far from Pelosi’s first pious rodeo.

I reported in early June about a Pelosi appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” during which she talked about a “gift of faith” and “spark of divinity in every person,” as she defended protesters rioters.

“We’re all God’s children,” she said, “made in the image of God.”

“We’re all God’s children, made in the image of God. There’s a spark of divinity in every person that we have to respect.” –Nancy Pelosi Pelosi ratings: Planned Parenthood/NARAL: 100%

Same Nancy Pelosi who in 2013 cited her "deep Catholic faith" as the driving force behind her ardent support of late-term of abortion.

Same Nancy Pelosi who in 2013 cited her “deep Catholic faith” as the driving force behind her ardent support of late-term of abortion.

“Sacred ground,” she called it — I prefer the term infanticide — for which she was roundly criticized by prominent Catholics, including the Catholic News Agency and Catholic Association.

Not to digress, but in late July, Pelosi defended the Democrats’ plan to include funding for cannabis research in their “HEROES” COVID-relief proposal. “I don’t agree that cannabis is not related to this; this is a therapy that has proven successful,” she said during a presser.

PELOSI on cannabis provisions in House coronavirus bill: “I don’t agree that cannabis is not related to this.” House Democrats are continuing to try and push unrelated COVID-19 wish-list items. All of them should be taken out. pic.twitter.com/3yYf8QSv0r — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) July 31, 2020

Whether cannabis therapy is effective against COVID symptoms, or not, perhaps the ever-pious Nancy Pelosi should include pot-smoking victims of Trump’s “insufficient” executive orders in her daily prayers.

