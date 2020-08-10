https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/back-school-study-100-institutions-uk-shows-pupils-pose-little-risk-spreading-covid/

Not only are children less likely of dying from COVID than from car accidents, a new study shows that students are not likely of even transmitting the China originated virus.

The Times in the UK reported:

One of the largest studies in the world on coronavirus in schools, carried out in 100 institutions in the UK, will confirm that “there is very little evidence that the virus is transmitted” there, according to a leading scientist. Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and a member of the government advisory group Sage, said: “A new study that has been done in UK schools confirms there is very little evidence that the virus is transmitted in schools.

MSN also reported on the study:

Opening schools would “add little” to the reproduction rate of Covid-19 infection as children are “very minor players” in the transmission of coronavirus, a leading expert has said ahead of a planned return of pupils to classrooms in England next month. Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said on Monday that “reopening schools is one of the least risky things we can do” in transitioning out of lockdown. “We cannot be in a risk-free society and this is about the risk balance,” Professor Viner, who is also a member of the Government’s Sage scientific advisory group, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “What is the risk balance equation and I think that’s separate for children and young people themselves. “It’s very clear for them the benefits and risks, the balance is for them to be back at school.”

Actions to close schools or keep our children at home and away from their fellow classmates are unwarranted. No study yet shows the negative impacts of students staying at home and away from their schoolmates. Likely depression and stress are outcomes from these actions. Children need social interaction and keeping them at home will likely have some impact on children around the world as a result of the overly aggressive actions by school administrators and radical politicians.

Safety is one thing, stubbornness and radical actions based on political aspirations that hurt children are evil and insane.

