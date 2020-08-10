https://www.dailywire.com/news/barr-on-antifa-theyre-bolsheviks-tactics-are-fascistic-its-urban-guerrilla-warfare-this-is-the-lefts-state

Attorney General William Barr told Fox News during an interview Sunday that Antifa are “Bolsheviks,” their tactics are “fascistic,” and that they are being aided by the mainstream media, which “doesn’t take footage of what’s happening.”

Levin read a report on Antifa that described the far-left extremist group as a “highly networked, well-funded” organization that “has a global presence.”

“It is a flat organizational structure with dozens and possibly hundreds of local groups — and by the way, the oldest group is in Portland,” Levin continued. “They say, Antifa’s stated long-term objective, both in America and abroad — and it got its birth in Europe — England, then Germany, then the United States — is to establish a communist world order. And by the way, this information is put out, it’s not like we’re conspiracy theorists and so forth. In the United States, Antifa’s immediate aim is to bring about the demise of the Trump administration.”

Levin also noted that one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter says that their organization’s goals is to bring down President Donald Trump.

“Well, I think they would be – you know, generally for bringing down any administration,” Barr responded. “They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism communism. They’re essentially Bolsheviks, their tactics are fascistic. And your description of them is consistent with what I’ve seen.”

Barr noted that it was the political Left that has “shredded the norms of our system” in an effort “to do what they can to drive him from office or to debilitate his administration.”

“And I think it’s because of the desire for power, that the left wants power because that is essentially their state of grace and their secular religion,” Barr continued. “They want to run people’s lives so they can design utopia for all of us. And that’s what turns them on. And it’s the lust for power. And they weren’t expecting Trump’s victory, and it outrages them.”

Barr later said that what Antifa is doing is “a new form of urban guerrilla warfare” and that they operate by “shielding themselves, or shrouding themselves in First Amendment activity.”

“And they go in to the demonstrations, which are exercising First Amendment activity, and they insinuate themselves in there to shield themselves, that’s where they swim,” Barr continued. “And what they do is, they high-jack these demonstrations and they provoke violence and they have various tiers of people from the sort of top provocateurs, down through people who are their minions and sort of run the violent missions.”

Barr noted that Antifa’s acts of extremist violence are “highly organized at these demonstrations” and that “the media doesn’t take footage of what’s happening.”

TRANSCRIPT PROVIDED VIA FOX NEWS:

FOX NEWS HOST MARK LEVIN: Let me read something to you. Gatestone Institute international policy about Antifa. I don’t think people really understand Antifa. And they say, empirical and anecdotal evidence shows that Antifa is, in fact, highly networked, well-funded and has a global presence. It is a flat organizational structure with dozens and possibly hundreds of local groups –and by the way, the oldest group is in Portland. They say, Antifa’s stated long-term objective, both in America and abroad — and it got its birth in Europe – England, then Germany, then the United States — is to establish a communist world order — and by the way, this information is put out, it’s not like we’re conspiracy theorists and so forth — in the United States, Antifa’s immediate aim is to bring about the demise of the Trump administration. It’s an attack on capitalism, they say they’re attacking fascism when they’re Marxist fascists — such thing. To bring down the Trump administration. It’s interesting that one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter said that one of her focuses is to bring down the Trump administration. What is it about the Trump administration that stands in their way? ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIAM BARR: Well, I think they would be – you know, generally for bringing down any administration. They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism communism. They’re essentially Bolsheviks, their tactics are fascistic. And your description of them is consistent with what I’ve seen. With the Trump administration, you know, a lot of that has been the demonization of the Trump administration from day one. I went back and I watched his victory speech after election night. People should go back and look at it. It was very measured, it was a very statesman-like speech. He offered the olive branch, he praised Hillary Clinton, thanked her for all her service to the country, talked about working together to make things better for the American people. That was the day he won, and from that point forward, there’s been the resistance. They were trying to impeach him from day one. They have done everything they can. They’ve shredded the norms of our system to do what they can to drive him from office or to debilitate his administration. And I think it’s because of the desire for power, that the left wants power because that is essentially their state of grace and their secular religion. They want to run people’s lives so they can design utopia for all of us. And that’s what turns them on. And it’s the lust for power. And they weren’t expecting Trump’s victory, and it outrages them. LEVIN: You know, this document – this research they talk about the roots of Antifa and the Baader-Meinhof Gang in Germany and other really violent, radical organizations in the United States similar to the Black Panthers, similar to the Weather Underground, except they’re more networked, they’re better organized, they seem to have more ammunition of sorts to use against police officers and so forth. And apparently they get a lot of their funding online. I have to believe that our agencies and so forth are really trying to construct some kind of scenario about what we’re dealing with and how to undo this. Am I close? BARR: It’s a form of sort of – it’s a new form of urban guerrilla warfare. Mao – Mao Tse Tung used to speak about the guerrilla being like fish swimming in the ocean the way the guerrilla moves through the people. The guerrilla hides out among the people as a fish in the ocean. And what they do is, they are essentially shielding themselves, or shrouding themselves in First Amendment activity. And they go in to the demonstrations, which are exercising First Amendment activity, and they insinuate themselves in there to shield themselves, that’s where they swim. And what they do is, they high-jack these demonstrations and they provoke violence and they have various tiers of people from the sort of top provocateurs, down through people who are their minions and sort of run the violent missions. But it’s a difficult phenomenon to deal with. They’re highly organized at these demonstrations. And these tactics that they use are designed – and the way the media responds to them, of course — the media doesn’t take footage of what’s happening. They don’t take the footage of the rocks being thrown.

