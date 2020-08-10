http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/a7sEiLFr4lw/barr-unbound.php

Attorney General William Barr sat down with Mark Levin for an outstanding interview that aired last night on Life, Liberty and Levin. The interview covered subjects and themes that are among our regular preoccupations, including the secular religion of the Democrats, Antifa and related media coverage, and the Russia hoax. In the interview Barr is performing a teaching function. He knows what he’s talking about and he wants Americans to understand.

Jim Hoft posted the opening segment below on YouTube and noted a few quotable quotes here.

[embedded content]

I would like to post a video of the whole thing. So far as I can tell FOX News has only made two segments available. In the segment below, Barr discusses Antifa. In the course of this segment Mark cites Gatestone’s invaluable backgrounder on Antifa by Soeren Kern here (part 1) and here (part 2).

In the segment below, Barr criticizes media coverage of the riots. Quotable quote: “When the word ‘narrative’ came into currency, I knew we were in trouble.”

