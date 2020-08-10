https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/violence-bail-police-minnesota/2020/08/10/id/981500

A Minnesota nonprofit that raked in $35 million in fundraising in the weeks after George Floyd’s death has been bailing people who have been charged with serious violent crimes out of jail, including suspects being held for murder, sexual assault, and murder.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which also received donations from several campaign staffers for presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden, put up $100,000 on behalf of Darnika Floyd, who faces second-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing a friend to death, and $350,000 for another suspect, Christopher Boswell, who faces charges of sexual assault and kidnapping, reports Fox News.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh slammed the Biden campaign upon hearing about the donors, claiming “Biden is incapable of bringing our country together because he has been taken over by the radical left.”

Biden says he opposes the cash bail system, with his website labeling it as the “modern-day debtors’ prison” that “disproportionately harms low-income individuals.” For that reason, the former vice-president plans to lead a national effort to end cash bail and reform the nation’s pretrial system.

The bails are paid, MFF interim executive director Greg Lewin, told Fox News, because the organization wants to stop the bail system

“I often don’t even look at a charge when I bail someone out,” Greg Lewin, the interim executive director of MFF, commented. “I will see it after I pay the bill because it is not the point. The point is the system we are fighting.”

