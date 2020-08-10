https://thehill.com/homenews/news/511311-big-10-votes-to-cancel-football-season-report

The Big Ten conference voted to cancel its football season this fall over concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

The universities’ presidents voted 12-2 to cancel the decision, according to the newspaper, which cited anonymous sources.

A formal announcement is expected on Tuesday, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision follows one made by the Mid-American Conference on Saturday to postpone its scheduled fall games due to concerns about the pandemic.

The Big 10 conference is trying to coordinate its announcement with other Power Five conferences, the Detroit Press reported.

The reported decision to cancel the season comes after the conference released its updated schedules for all 14 teams last week as team officials began fall camp, the newspaper noted. Those camps will now be sidelined for the fall, according to the report.

On his radio show, Dan Patrick reported that only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play this season.

Michigan State football moved its scheduled off day from Tuesday to Monday over the uncertainty of the upcoming season, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Earlier on Monday, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz canceled that day’s football practice, the Des Moines Register reported.

MSU and Michigan players as of Monday morning had not yet been told of any decision to cancel the 2020 season, the Detroit Free Press reported.

This developing report was last updated at 12:03 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

