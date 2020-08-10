https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-lives-matter-chicago-condemns-mayor-lightfoot-racist-police-full-night-looting-blame-stores-looting/

A security guard was shot in Chicago as widespread violent rioting and looting overwhelmed the city.

The rioting began on Sunday evening in response to a black man who was shot by police after reportedly shooting at them first.

The guard, who has not yet been identified, is said to be in stable condition.

Officers can’t get EMS in to get security guard that has been shot. BLM is blocking the road. #ChicagoRiots #chicagolooting — George (@gfmiv04) August 10, 2020

I captured the shooting on video I was standing 10 feet from cops when half a dozen shots were fired at us but didn’t duck go figure pic.twitter.com/HPFUpFPEJi — Maggio News, Bloody Chicago (@MaggioNews) August 10, 2020

Another police officer was hit in the face with a brick this morning as the looting continued.

Black Lives Matter Chicago later released a statement this morning.

The radical Marxist group attacked Mayor Lightfoot and “racist” police. They defended the man who was killed after he shot at police and defended the looting in downtown Chicago.

And Black Lives Matter Chicago promised more looting ahead until cops are defunded in Murder Capital.

After police shot this young man, members of the Englewood community are traumatized and want answers. The people of Englewood showed up immediately because they wanted to protect their community members from harm. CPD, meanwhile, was only interested in protecting itself; their response to these bystanders was sending in hundreds of officers with assault rifles, tear gas, and batons. These cops intimidated and beat people for nothing more than being at the scene of CPD’s violence. Yesterday, Chicago police continually proved that they do not keep us safe — they only cause violence, and escalation after the fact. This morning, Mayor Lightfoot held a press conference. In a predictable and unfortunate move, she did not take this time to criticize her officers for shooting yet another Black man. Lightfoot instead spent her time attacking “looters.” The mayor clearly has not learned anything since May, and she would be wise to understand that the people will keep rising up until the CPD is abolished and our Black communities are fully invested in. Contrary to Mayor Lightfoot’s position, Black lives are and always will be more important than downtown corporations who siphon Tax Increment Financing (T.I.F.) money, while avoiding taxes, and exploiting the labor of Black and Brown Chicagoans. These corporations have “looted” more from our communities than a few protesters ever could, yet the Mayor reserves her anger for the latter. We will remain in the streets until our demands are met.

