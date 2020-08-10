https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-big-ten-cancels-college-football/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season. Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Dan Patrick reported during his radio show this morning the Big Ten has voted.

There won’t be a college football season this fall.

Patrick said a source told him that the Big Ten and Pac-12 will cancel their seasons on Tuesday. He said he learned the Big 12 and ACC are “on the fence,” and that the SEC is trying to get the other teams to join them for a season this fall.

The Big Ten presidents voted 12-2 to not play this fall. Patrick said only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play.

Continue reading…