The Democrat-controlled Seattle City Council voted late on Monday to advance a highly controversial plan to defund the Seattle Police Department as violent crime and far-left riots have rocked the city in recent months.

The Seattle City Council voted to remove approximately $3 million from the Seattle Police Department’s budget, which included:

Cut 32 officers from patrol – $533,000

Reduced specialized units including officers assigned to mounted unit, school resource officers, homeland security, harbor patrol, SWAT team – $250,000

Removed officers from Navigation Team, ensuring homeless neighbors are not retraumatized by armed patrol officers – $216,000

Reduced staff budget through recognizing expected attrition – $500,000

Reduced administrative costs, including salaries, community outreach, public affairs

Cut $56,000 from training and travel expenses

Cut recruitment and retention – $800,000

Transferred victim advocates from SPD to Human Services Department – $377,000 impact

Removed two sworn officer positions from the 911 Emergency Call Center

“The committee voted to move the bulk of its proposal forward during its 10 a.m. session, before giving its final approval Monday evening by a 7-1 margin,” MyNorthWest reported. “Councilmember Kshama Sawant was the lone “no” vote, while Debora Juarez — who was not present at Monday’s meetings — abstained. Sawant’s vote against the package was based around her belief that it didn’t go far enough in its reductions to SPD’s funding.”

