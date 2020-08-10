https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-massive-looting-underway-chicago-riots-continue-across-nation-watch-live/

Black Lives Matter engaged in massive widespread looting in Chicago on Sunday evening, once again.

A caravan of vehicles was carrying dozens of looters from store to store, according to reports.

They cutting up😭 Posted by Aero Finesses on Sunday, August 9, 2020

A Facebook user with the name Aero Finesses was enthusiastically livestreaming and encouraging the destruction while celebrating the amount of live viewers on his stream.

Along with the vandalism and looting, cars were also being lit on fire.

Meanwhile, in Chicago looting has started and now a car is on fire. #Chiraq 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oh4bLVoomI — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 10, 2020

Looting was also taking place in Seattle, where a Whole Foods, Chase Bank and Starbucks were attacked.

Windows broken at a Whole Foods Market in Seattle tonight. Security officers are purportedly inside protecting the merchandise, limiting property damage to the exterior #Seattle #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/31O4pVbdRN — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 10, 2020

