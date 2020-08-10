https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-massive-looting-underway-chicago-riots-continue-across-nation-watch-live/

Black Lives Matter engaged in massive widespread looting in Chicago on Sunday evening, once again.

A caravan of vehicles was carrying dozens of looters from store to store, according to reports.

They cutting up😭

Posted by Aero Finesses on Sunday, August 9, 2020

A Facebook user with the name Aero Finesses was enthusiastically livestreaming and encouraging the destruction while celebrating the amount of live viewers on his stream.

TRENDING: RUMORS SWIRLING: President Trump’s Recent Actions Indicate Something HUGE Is About to Drop

Along with the vandalism and looting, cars were also being lit on fire.

Looting was also taking place in Seattle, where a Whole Foods, Chase Bank and Starbucks were attacked.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...