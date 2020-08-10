https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-portland-police-officers-injured-mortar-attack-riot-declared/

A riot was declared in Portland once again on Sunday night, after “mostly peaceful” protesters injured police in a mortar attack.

Two officers were injured in the attack, according to the Portland Police Department.

Officers Injured By Mortar Attack, Riot Declared (Photo) https://t.co/Ju0OnOzjeo pic.twitter.com/trvqLY0lbx — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 10, 2020

The rioters became violent after being warned to stay away from the Portland Police Association building, which they have broken into three times and set on fire twice in recent months.

“When the march reached the PPA, Portland Police made sound truck announcements to the crowd warning them not engage in criminal activities such as vandalism or attempting to set the building on fire,” the Portland Police said in a statement. “These types of activities would not be permitted and will result in arrest and potential use of force such as riot control munitions and tear gas.”

The statement continued on to say that “within 3 minutes, participants began barricading streets with dumpsters and fencing. A fire was lit on the sidewalk outside the PPA office. Fire and an ambulance was enroute to a medical call and had to reroute to get around the street blockage.”

“An unlawful assembly was declared, and the crowd was given multiple warnings over loudspeaker to disperse to the west. They began to launch eggs at the officers. People who did not leave were moved away by officers with Portland Police and Oregon State Police,” the statement said. “The majority of the group went north to Kenton Park. During the movement, commercial grade fireworks were thrown at officers and at least one injured two officers.”

Sixteen people were arrested during the riot and have been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Those arrested, and their charges, are listed as follows: 1. Norland, Zoe, 22, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer 2. Lorenze, Maxwell, 22, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer 3. Levelle, Rachel “Ramon”, 23, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer 4. Pribbenow, Samantha, 22, of Tigard, Interfering with a Peace Officer 5. Doe, Jane, unknown age, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer 6. Van De Walker, Moira, 25, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer 7. Hester, Demetria, 46, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer 8. Torres, Michele, 33, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer 9. Hamilton, Lavonna, 43, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer 10. Ogunfiditimi, Folasade, 27, of Hillsboro, Interfering with a Peace Officer 11. Ankney, Olivia, 33, of Beaverton, Interfering with a Peace Officer 12. Riehl, Nicholas, 28, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer 13. Alger, William, 21, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer 14. Weber, Samuel, 24, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer 15. Crissman, Tyler, 24, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer 16. Britton, Jason, 30, of Gresham, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

