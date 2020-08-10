https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-president-trump-asked-susan-rice-obamagate-says-obama-others-probably-guilty-treason-video/

Following a scare at the White House where the Secret Service had to evacuate the briefing room as President Donald Trump spoke to reporters, the president asserted that the Barack Obama administration may be guilty of treason.

When asked by the One America News White House correspondent Chanel Rion about the possibility of Susan Rice being chosen as a running mate by former Vice President Joe Biden, President Trump did not hold back.

Discussing surveillance crimes committed by the former administration by Obama’s, President Trump said that “the Obama campaign spied on our campaign and they’ve been caught.”

“Now lets see what happens to them,” the president continued. “They have been caught. They have been caught red-handed. It’s probably treason. It’s a horrible thing they did.”

President Trump accuses the Obama Administration of spying on his 2016 campaign: “It’s probably treason.” pic.twitter.com/pSosTQOrca — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2020

Trump added that “they used the intelligence agencies of our country to spy on my campaign and they have been caught.”

“There are a lot of people involved. I don’t want to say how much she’s involved, frankly if he chooses her that’s fine, but it’s a potential liability.”

Trump listed people who were involved, including President Obama, Joe Biden, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

The president concluded that this was the “political crime of the century.”

The question was asked in the final minutes of the briefing which can be viewed here:

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/q1rxBdvHGv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 10, 2020

It’s pretty sad that the mainstream media has NO INTEREST in this crime of the century!

Here’s the video–

