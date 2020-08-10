https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-president-trump-evacuated-from-press-conference/

Posted by Kane on August 10, 2020 6:05 pm

Secret Service shot someone outside White House

Minutes after leaving coronavirus briefing with Secret Service, President Trump returns and says someone was shot outside the White House by Secret Service and taken to a hospital.

From Fox News’ John Roberts: “Shots were fired at 17th and Penn, this was not initiated by the Secret Service, these shots came from somewhere else and apparently now the Secret Service is rendering aid to someone who was hit.”

Gunshot heard…

Direct link to video…

Trump is back — Do I seem rattled?

Watch Live — Covid Task Force Presser

