https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-president-trump-evacuated-from-press-conference/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

TRUMP EVACUATED from White House press briefing room by US Secret Service. An agent locked the briefing room doors from the exterior. pic.twitter.com/El9Xi4lAlE — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 10, 2020

[embedded content]

Secret Service shot someone outside White House

Minutes after leaving coronavirus briefing with Secret Service, President Trump returns and says someone was shot outside the White House by Secret Service and taken to a hospital.

From Fox News’ John Roberts: “Shots were fired at 17th and Penn, this was not initiated by the Secret Service, these shots came from somewhere else and apparently now the Secret Service is rendering aid to someone who was hit.”

Gunshot heard…

Sounded like a gun shot right outside the White House. Secret service making press clear the lawn. Law enforcement holding guns everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KQx6HWcKij — @skylerhenry (@SkylerHenry) August 10, 2020

Minutes after leaving coronavirus briefing with Secret Service, President Trump returns and says someone was shot outside the White House by Secret Service and taken to a hospital https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/QpRnJRq04b — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 10, 2020

Direct link to video…

Trump is back — Do I seem rattled?

Reporter: “Are you rattled by this at all, Mr. President.” President Trump: “I don’t know. Do I seem rattled?” pic.twitter.com/WNMlz3V2qt — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2020

Watch Live — Covid Task Force Presser