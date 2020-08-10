https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-seattle-city-council-votes-move-forward-plan-defund-police-get-can/

This is YOUR DEMOCRAT PARTY!

The Seattle City Council voted to defund the police on Monday night.

We won’t forget this. Seattle City Council approves historic cuts to police department budget https://t.co/nkq9hPPUe0 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 11, 2020

TRENDING: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Lashes Out at President Trump — Says National Guard Not Needed After Looters Ransack Downtown Chicago, Attack Police for 5 Straight Hours (VIDEO)

Seattle City Council approves plan to defund police department, slashes jobs and salaries. If you care about your life stay away from Seattle! @SeattleCouncil Altough if u go will get 2 walk on urine and human feces! Nice place huh! @Q13Seattle 10pm.https://t.co/KDpDKjFOkj — Zeke_gary2 (@ZekeGary2) August 11, 2020

One council member, lunatic socialist Kshama Sawant, voted no because the cuts did not go far enough.

Via FOX News.

The Seattle City Council voted Monday to move forward with a controversial proposal that would begin the process of defunding the police department. The 7-1 vote comes despite objections from the city’s police chief, mayor and the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild. The plan would ultimately slash funding to the department but not the 50% some had sought. Seattle currently has around 1,400 police officers, and the current plan would see about 100 cut. It was also cut the police department’s $400 million budget by about $3 million, according to KOMO. Councilmember Kshama Sawant was the sole “no” vote because she felt the proposals didn’t go far enough, while Debora Juarez abstained, according to MyNorthWest.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

