https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-secret-service-pulls-trump-out-of-press-briefing
The U.S. Secret Service evacuated President Donald Trump out of a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
WATCH:
BREAKING: President Trump was just whisked out of the press briefing room by a Secret Service Agent in the middle of his news conference. pic.twitter.com/hrbKZNlaCH
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2020
This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.
The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.