https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-security-guard-shot-chicago-mass-looting-mayhem-overwhelms-police/

A security guard has reportedly been shot in Chicago as widespread violent rioting and looting overwhelmed the city.

The rioting began on Sunday evening in response to a black man who was killed by police after reportedly shooting at them.
The guard, who has not yet been identified, is said to be in stable condition.

Thousands of people were looting luxury stores, with many boldly livestreaming their felonies. It would be difficult to overstate the absolute chaos and mayhem that took place in the city overnight.

The looters hit dozens of shops including Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom, Timberland, Nike, Best Buy, Pandora, Gucci, and many many more.

There were multiple reports of shots fired, including inside stores where looting was taking place.

