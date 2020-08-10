https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-security-guard-shot-chicago-mass-looting-mayhem-overwhelms-police/

A security guard has reportedly been shot in Chicago as widespread violent rioting and looting overwhelmed the city.

The rioting began on Sunday evening in response to a black man who was killed by police after reportedly shooting at them.

The guard, who has not yet been identified, is said to be in stable condition.

I captured the shooting on video I was standing 10 feet from cops when half a dozen shots were fired at us but didn’t duck go figure pic.twitter.com/HPFUpFPEJi — Maggio News, Bloody Chicago (@MaggioNews) August 10, 2020

Security guard shot in the stomach at Clark and Illinois man is stable pic.twitter.com/bR44J123Xe — Maggio News, Bloody Chicago (@MaggioNews) August 10, 2020

Security guard shot in the stomach at Clark and Illinois man is stable pic.twitter.com/CE87ywNI6i — Maggio News, Bloody Chicago (@MaggioNews) August 10, 2020

Thousands of people were looting luxury stores, with many boldly livestreaming their felonies. It would be difficult to overstate the absolute chaos and mayhem that took place in the city overnight.

The looters hit dozens of shops including Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom, Timberland, Nike, Best Buy, Pandora, Gucci, and many many more.

There were multiple reports of shots fired, including inside stores where looting was taking place.

Over a dozen shots about 100 feet from me I a massive amount of cars at Ohio and Ontario it’s real real now Nordstrom’s under siege pic.twitter.com/sJibQ1SvLy — Maggio News, Bloody Chicago (@MaggioNews) August 10, 2020

Over a dozen shots about 100 feet from me I a massive amount of cars at Ohio and Ontario it’s real real now Nordstrom’s under siege spreading west pic.twitter.com/urbLMPCajx — Maggio News, Bloody Chicago (@MaggioNews) August 10, 2020

