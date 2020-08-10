https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-shots-fired-chicago-looters-target-louis-vuitton-store/

Shots were fired on Sunday night in Chicago as rioters looted a Louis Vuitton store on Walton and Michigan St.

There was massive widespread looting throughout the city, as violent racial unrest continues to sweep the nation.

It is unclear at this time who fired or if anyone was hit. The shots could be clearly heard in multiple livestreams.

Saw it on a multi stream I think the name on it is Deon Cavin pic.twitter.com/gv1Ov5dEyi — iva 🇺🇸 (@sivadavi8) August 10, 2020

A group of women were also threatening each other with knives according to a livestreamer who was at the scene.

G they getting active downtown Chicago 😩 as soon as the live cut off I heard gun shots 😫 pic.twitter.com/gNTSQt94Pc — the boyfriend 🇩🇴🏁 (@_InkMyThoughts) August 10, 2020

Over 100 people were swarming the luxury store according to the police scanner. They also targeted Gucci, Timberland and multiple other stores.

Chicago looting – according to police scanner before they cut to an offline channel – Prada, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Timberland. Shots just fired. #ChicagoScanner — The New Maskateer Club (@Lawmom) August 10, 2020

Walton and Michigan St. Louis Vuitton store is being looted#Chicago #ChicagoProtests — TheScoop News USA (@TheScoopUSA) August 10, 2020

Walton/Michigan: 100 people breaking out Louis Vuitton. #ChicagoScanner #ChicagoRiots #Looting — 16th and 17th District CPD Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 10, 2020

Along with the looting, the rioters were also lighting vehicles on fire and vandalizing large portions of the city.

#BREAKING: Stores looted and vehicles set on fire amid ongoing unrest in Chicago following officer involved shooting earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/7tnuKAuogk — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 10, 2020

The latest round of looting is supposedly in response to the Chicago Police fatally shooting a 15 year old who had allegedly shot at them first.

Facebook pulled down all livestreams from the scene shortly after the shots were fired.

This is a breaking story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

