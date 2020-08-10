https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-shots-fired-chicago-looters-target-louis-vuitton-store/

Shots were fired on Sunday night in Chicago as rioters looted a Louis Vuitton store on Walton and Michigan St.

There was massive widespread looting throughout the city, as violent racial unrest continues to sweep the nation.

It is unclear at this time who fired or if anyone was hit. The shots could be clearly heard in multiple livestreams.

A group of women were also threatening each other with knives according to a livestreamer who was at the scene.

Over 100 people were swarming the luxury store according to the police scanner. They also targeted Gucci, Timberland and multiple other stores.

Along with the looting, the rioters were also lighting vehicles on fire and vandalizing large portions of the city.

The latest round of looting is supposedly in response to the Chicago Police fatally shooting a 15 year old who had allegedly shot at them first.

Facebook pulled down all livestreams from the scene shortly after the shots were fired.

This is a breaking story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

