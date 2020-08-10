https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-possible-shots-fired-near-white-house-trump-abruptly-pulled-podium-presser-white-house-lockdown-video/

President Trump was abruptly whisked away from his presser on Monday.

The White House in on lockdown.

Secret Service pulled President Trump away from the podium in the press briefing room and moved him into the West Wing.

WATCH:

Shots fired right outside the White House.

WATCH:

Secret Service responded to a man who had been shouting at 17th and Pennsylvania, reports of shots fired.

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

