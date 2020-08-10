https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-possible-shots-fired-near-white-house-trump-abruptly-pulled-podium-presser-white-house-lockdown-video/
President Trump was abruptly whisked away from his presser on Monday.
The White House in on lockdown.
Secret Service pulled President Trump away from the podium in the press briefing room and moved him into the West Wing.
WATCH:
BREAKING: we’ve just been locked in the briefing room and Secret Service moves POTUS back into West Wing. We’re on lockdown pic.twitter.com/uzq8vgSN5F
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 10, 2020
Shots fired right outside the White House.
WATCH:
Sounded like a gun shot right outside the White House. Secret service making press clear the lawn. Law enforcement holding guns everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KQx6HWcKij
— @skylerhenry (@SkylerHenry) August 10, 2020
Secret Service responded to a man who had been shouting at 17th and Pennsylvania, reports of shots fired.
Chatter in the briefing room — Secret Service responded to a man who had been shouting at 17th and Pennsylvania, reports of possible shots fired not yet confirmed. The networks are getting ready to do stand ups from Brady pic.twitter.com/L1QEBx410p
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 10, 2020
This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.