https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-briefing-interrupted-shots-fired

President Donald Trump walked away from his media briefing as he began a news conference on Monday and reporters indicated that gunshots had been fired outside of the White House.

A man spoke to the president as he was speaking to the media and he calmly walked out of the briefing room, ending his news conference.

Video of the exchange was circulated on social media.

John Roberts of Fox News said he heard gunshots and saw the Secret Service spring into action moments before the president ended his briefing. The Secret Service indicated someone was struck by the gunshots and that they were rendering aid.

The president returned to the media briefing and indicated that law enforcement had shot someone near the White House.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

